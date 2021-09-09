Man arrested in Athens for counterfeit bills

Sep. 9—ATHENS — A Rogersville man was in Limestone County Jail on Thursday after being arrested for counterfeiter money and drugs, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Joseph Anthony Williams, 38, was being charged with trafficking in meth, possession of counterfeiting tools, and multiple counts of first-degree possession of forged instrument following a traffic stop Thursday, the office said in a release.

Williams was in possession of a counterfeit money printer that was in plain view in his vehicle, according to the release. Further investigating produced ice (methamphetamine), tools to produce counterfeit money, and more than 200 counterfeit bills in Williams' possession, the office said.

