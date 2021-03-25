Man arrested at Atlanta grocery with 5 guns, body armor, police say

A 22-year-old man who police say went into an Atlanta grocery store carrying a rifle and who was later found to have five guns and body armor was arrested Wednesday.

No one was injured, and the man's motives were not clear late Wednesday.

Rico Marley, 22, was charged with reckless conduct after the incident that unfolded around 1:30 p.m. at a Publix Supermarket.

Police said the man went into a bathroom in the store and officers were waiting for him when he left, police said.

"During the investigation, officers recovered five firearms and body armor from the male's possession," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement, but it was not clear where the other guns were found or if he was wearing the body armor.

The weapons were described as two long guns and three pistols.

A witness told local ABC affiliate WSB-TV that he saw the man with what he described as an AR-15 rifle in the bathroom and "the weapon was leaned up in the stall of the bathroom, and it was not in a case."

Police had said he was being taken to the county jail for processing.

A phone number for someone listed by that name in Georgia could not immediately be found early Thursday.

His arrest comes two days after a gunman killed 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. The suspect in those killings is in custody and has been charged.

Last week, a gunman killed eight people in shootings that targeted a massage parlor and two spas in and near Atlanta. The alleged killer in those shootings is also in custody and has been charged.