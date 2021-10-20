Man arrested in attack on child during Norwalk home invasion, police say

Police said they made an arrest in a Norwalk home invasion during which an intruder strangled and tried to sexually assault a child.

Ilmer Rivera-Zuniga, 22, whose last known address was on Larson Street in Norwalk, was arrested Monday and charged with home invasion, third-degree assault, third-degree strangulation, first-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit aggravated sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor, police said. He is in custody on $1 million bail.

According to police, the home invasion happened early on the morning of Oct. 9. A Norwalk resident called 911 to report that an intruder had come into the family’s home, attacked a child, and ran through the house before leaving through the front door.

The person reported being jarred awake by the juvenile’s screams, police said. Police didn’t say the child’s age or if the family knew the intruder.

Detectives Patrick English and Kristina Lapak from the Special Victims Unit and Lt. Art Weisgerber from the Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and investigated, eventually obtaining a warrant for Zuniga’s arrest. English found Zuniga in South Norwalk Monday night and took him into custody.

The child is suffering the long-term effects of the attack, police said without elaborating.

“The child has since been released from the hospital, and faces a long path to recovery,” Sgt. Sofia Gulino said in a news release.

