Man arrested in attack on deputy, K-9 officer at Dania Beach hotel

A man attacked a deputy, then barricaded himself in a Dania Beach hotel room Wednesday before injuring a K-9 that apprehended him, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The man was hospitalized due to the altercation with the dog.

Deputies arrested Jean P. Requena, 34, on charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, injuring a police dog, trespass after warning, and resisting with violence.

A little before 6 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office Dania Beach district deputies had responded to a call about a disturbance at 2440 State Road 84, the Sheriff’s Office said in a media release. A Rodeway Inn and Suites hotel, which serves travelers using the nearby Fort Lauderdale airport, is located at that address.

When a deputy made contact with Requena at the hotel, he “attacked” the deputy, the release said. The deputy then fired his gun, and Requena escaped, barricading himself in a room. The Sheriff’s Office SWAT and K-9 units entered the room and apprehended him.

Requena was not struck by the gunfire, but he was hospitalized after the K-9 apprehended him, the Sheriff’s Office said. The dog was also injured. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide further details on Requena’s injuries or the dog’s.

The deputy was hospitalized and released after treatment.