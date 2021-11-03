Man arrested in attack of pregnant Longwood nurse that caused death of unborn baby, police say

A 53-year-old man is facing a charge of manslaughter after attacking a pregnant nurse at a Longwood hospital on Saturday, causing the death of her unborn baby, according to an arrest affidavit.

Joseph Wuerz, of Casselberry, allegedly shoved the nurse, who was 32 weeks pregnant, into a wall and tried to repeatedly kick her, the report said.

The nurse was giving medication to a patient in the behavioral heath unit of Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital when Wuerz, also a patient, “entered the room and attacked her,” Longwood police said.

It took several staff members and security officers to remove Wuerz from the room, the nurse told investigators, and he didn’t speak during the attack.

The nurse later went to Winnie Palmer Hospital, where she was told her baby didn’t have a heartbeat, the arrest report said.

The nurse told police that before she was attacked, she had no previous medical issues with her pregnancy and she “believes the stress she was under during the attack may have caused her unborn child’s death,” the report said.

Online records show Wuerz is currently being held without bond at Seminole County Jail. He also faces charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and aggravated battery of a first responder.

Records show Wuertz was arrested in 2018 and 2019 on domestic battery charges when he assaulted his longtime girlfriend. Both cases were later dropped.

