Man arrested in attack on Salem housekeeper put on probation

Jun. 27—SALEM, N.H. — A 31-year-old man will spend the next two years on probation after criminal allegations that he assaulted a female co-worker from behind while she cleaned a room at the Holiday Inn in Salem.

Benjamin Boynton was arrested in April 2021, telling the victim and police immediately that he "blacked out," and the attack was fueled by post-traumatic stress disorder from prison and past assault.

Police said that Boynton claimed "(the victim) gave him a look which caused him to think she was going to attack him," triggering a "fight or flight type response."

He also told police "when I heard a girl scream, I came to and had my hands on her neck."

Boynton was on parole at the time for armed robbery, records show, and was staying at a motel in Hooksett.

In an affidavit, a responding officer described the victim as "emotional and having a difficult time maintaining her composure to recount the incident." It was eventually learned that she had been wearing headphones, listening to music, while cleaning a room.

She said Boynton grabbed and choked her, threw her to the ground and continued to restrict her airway. He had closed the door to the room behind him, she said.

She was able to get the door open again and scream enough for another temporary employee, Boynton's wife who happened to be nearby, to pull him away.

The victim told police that Boynton pleaded with her not to report the incident.

An investigator later "observed and photographed a slight area of redness on her neck."

His report goes on, "when asked, (the victim) stated that although she is familiar with Boynton as being a temp worker for the hotel, she does not know him personally," describing only, "an occasional hi/hello."

The case was closed last week when Boynton pleaded guilty to simple assault and witness tampering. A more serious charge of second-degree assault; strangulation was dropped in exchange for a lighter sentence.

He must be on good behavior for three years, or he faces three to six years in New Hampshire State Prison. Boynton has to stay away from the Holiday Inn and the victim.

Drug and alcohol treatment as well as a mental health evaluation were also required by a judge.