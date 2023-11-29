Man arrested after attacking another man in wheelchair causing his death, APD says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested after he was accused of attacking another man sitting in a wheelchair at a nursing home, which ultimately caused his death, according to the Austin Police Department.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the Austin Police Department responded to an “urgent check welfare call” in the 3500 block of Rogge Lane, which is The Oasis at Austin nursing home, according to an APD news release. The call to dispatch indicated a man was on the ground not breathing and CPR was in progress.

Ronnie Green, 62 | Courtesy Austin Police Department

That man was later identified as Baron Godwin, 68, according to police. Godwin was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrived on the scene and believe “Godwin was on his wheelchair when he was attacked by Ronnie Green, which caused Godwin’s death,” according to police. Green, 62, was arrested and charged with injury to the elderly, which is a third degree felony and was booked on a $50,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, both Green and Godwin were fighting over money. Green pinned Godwin to the ground and punched him in the face. Godwin gave Green a $50 bill, which he used to buy a lottery ticket, a lighter and crack cocaine, court documents said.

The fight began after Godwin said he should have been given more change.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Homicide unit at (512) 974-TIPS, or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.

According to police, this case is being investigated as Austin’s 62nd homicide of 2023.

