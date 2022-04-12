Man arrested for attacking, biting State Trooper on Route 93

A Boston man was arraigned Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a Massachusetts State Police Trooper on Saturday.

37-year-old Joshua Ocheltree was seen wandering on Route 93 northbound near Massachusetts Avenue on April 9 at approximately 2:14 a.m.

A trooper responded to the scene near South Bay when Ocheltree ran in front of the trooper’s cruiser and onto the center median. After instructing the defendant to get down, Ocheltree threw an object at the trooper and ran to the southbound lane.

After a brief pursuit, the trooper tried restraining Ocheltree from the road. Ocheltree bit the trooper on the wrist and leg, causing him to bleed, and also attempted to grab the officer’s gun.

Three civilian witnesses stepped in to help the trooper subdue the defendant.

Ocheltree was transported to Boston Medical Center before being booked due to his level of impairment and was discharged the next day.

While he was being booked, officer’s found heroin and a folded up dollar bill on him.

Ocheltree is charged with assault and battery of a police officer, mayhem, disorderly conduct and possession of heroin. He is being held on $1,000 bail and is expected back in court on May 16.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW