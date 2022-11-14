Man arrested for attacking Manhattan subway cleaner with pipe

The man who bashed a subway cleaner in the face with a pipe on a Manhattan subway platform has been nabbed, police said Sunday.

Jonathan Frias, 28, was arrested and charged with assault in the unprovoked Nov. 4 attack, according to cops.

The 46-year-old victim — a subcontractor for the MTA — was cleaning the E train platform at the Chambers St. stop when Frias whacked her in the face with the pipe around 6:45 a.m., police said.

Frias, who is homeless, did not exchange words with the victim.

Other MTA employees chased the attacker, but he hopped on a Brooklyn-bound No. 2 train before they could stop him, cops said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital to be treated for bruising and swelling to her face.

Frias’ arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Sunday night.