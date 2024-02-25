Man arrested after attacking restaurant worker at South Station

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attacking a restaurant worker at South Station.

According to Transit Police on Saturday evening around 7 p.m., a man became upset when a McDonald’s employee touched the lid of his drink.

The man began striking the worker several times with his fists and the register.

The suspect was transferred to Transit Police headquarters for booking.

The worker was treated on the scene.

