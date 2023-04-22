Man arrested for attacking two people with a hatchet

Apr. 21—A Dalton man has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault (weapon) and aggravated cruelty to animals after police said he attacked two people living in a wooded area near Lakeshore Park with a hatchet.

Rashad Kahlad White, 41, was booked into the Whitfield County jail Thursday by the Dalton Police Department. He remained in jail Friday afternoon without bond.

According to a police department incident report, officers were sent to the area around 11:30 Wednesday night after someone called to report "a female outside on the ground screaming."

An officer found two people, a man and woman, "sitting in the driveway of 559 Conway St." One person was lying on the ground and the other was sitting beside that person, according to the report.

The woman asked for help and said "they were attacked by a Black male with a hatchet who was trying to kill them."

The officer noticed the man "was bleeding from his left hand" and "had a deep laceration on the palm of his left hand." The man later showed the officer "a deep laceration on his right biceps muscle." The report said emergency medical responders found a laceration on the man's upper back.

The woman had "red marks on her neck," "a laceration on her right arm and scrapes on her right hand."

The man said the person who attacked them "was crazy" and had killed someone's dog just before they were attacked. The woman said she and the man who was attacked "live in a tent together in the wooded area between the houses on Conway Street and Southbrook." She said the man who attacked them lived in the same area. She said they had never met the man "but hear him cursing at dogs often."

She said they were in their tent "when they heard a dog yelping like it was being attacked." She said she knew it was the man and "yelled from her tent and stated that she hoped the male suspect did not hurt the dog and if he did she hoped someone hurt him like he hurt the dog." She said she lay down and the man she lived with went to take their dog for a walk.

Story continues

She said she was awakened when she felt something sharp against her neck. She said she awoke to "a bald Black male straddling her chest." She said she tried to push the man off and he cut her forearm. She said the man she lived with arrived at the tent and tried to protect her. She said the men ran out of the tent and continued fighting.

She said she and the man she lives with ran to a nearby house for help. She said the man stopped chasing them when they arrived at the house. She asked a man who answered the door to call 911 because a man was trying to hurt them and she told the man the man attacked his dog. But the man told them to get off his property, she said. The woman said she continued to run to other houses and knock on doors seeking help.

A man who lived at that house approached police and said the two came to his door saying someone had killed his dog. He said he looked for the dog in his backyard and found the dog missing. Officers found a dead dog in the woods that matched the description of the man's dog.

The report said the man who was attacked was taken to Erlanger hospital in Chattanooga but the woman refused to be taken by emergency medical services because she could not take her dog with her. She was taken to police headquarters and identified White from a photo lineup with a certainty of at first 90% and then she became "emotionally distressed" and said she was "almost 100% sure ... because she would never forget his face and the look in his eyes." She refused several times to be taken by emergency medical services. She was taken to a friend's apartment.

City of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said there is "not currently any homeless encampment "in the area near Lakeshore Park.

"I spoke with Assistant (Police) Chief (Chris) Crossen and he said there was one in that area several years ago but the police cleared it out," Frazier said in an email. "He said that the arrestee and the people who were assaulted were the only two parties who were staying there and evidently had not been there very long."

"Every time there's a report of people camping, the police take action to clear them by either trespassing the individuals or citing property owners who allow them to stay there," Frazier said. "So, there is no concern about a homeless camp there because there is not a homeless camp there. (Assistant) Chief Crossen said that he went down to this area personally and saw that there were no other tents there."