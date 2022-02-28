Man arrested for attacking woman with hammer charged with attempted murder
The brother of Nina Rothschild said she will need at least one month of rehabilitation before leaving the hospital. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.
The brother of Nina Rothschild said she will need at least one month of rehabilitation before leaving the hospital. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.
The woman is still recovering in the hospital
The United Nations released an alarming climate report on Monday detailing how the world is not doing enough to fight climate change. CBS News' senior national and environmental correspondent Ben Tracy joins Jericka Duncan to discuss.
The U.S. wants to pry China from its tight partnership with Russia. One step, U.S. officials said, is making Beijing feel pain over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Since summer of 2020, Black Lives Matter has been in the spotlight for spearheading the movement against police brutality. However, the organization has drawn criticism due to a lack of transparency regarding their donations. Co-founder Patrisse Cullors spoke to The Guardian in an interview expressing not only how the backlash effected her but also how she became a part of BLM before the controversy.
The New York Botanical Garden brings back "The Orchid Show," open through May 1.
Las Vegas police searched Sunday for suspects a day after after 14 people were shot during a party at a hookah lounge, leaving one man dead and two others critically wounded. Detectives believe two suspects who they did not identify exchanged gunfire inside the hookah bar and fled before police arrived before dawn Saturday, police said. Police didn’t immediately provide an update Sunday on a possible motive for the shooting, release new details or provide information about the suspects they were seeking.
The family of a pregnant woman shot and killed during a Christmas party at a nightclub in Wilson is hoping for justice after a suspect was arrested in her death.
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See: The Tricky Business of Reselling -- and How You Can Get Good at It Find: 5 Smartest Things To Do With...
These are Ned Yost’s four greatest Royals players.
Keller police said they are investigating local vape and CBD shops for sales to underage students.
A sleep medicine doctor compares it to a comforting hug.
Some people were born to be parents...and some were not.View Entire Post ›
Big chains like Restaurant Brands International's Burger King and McDonald's generally have to pretend as if they care about their customer's well being and those same customers do as well. The reality is that people visit a McDonald's or a Burger King looking for indulgence. Everyone understands this, but fast-food chains still face enormous pressure to offer healthier choices, even if history shows people don't want them.
A magistrate had created a path for the release of a Burrillville man but U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell stayed that order on Monday.
Investigators secure murder warrants for cold case murder
Protesters verbally clash with supporters of DUI defendant at Wickham Park event in Melbourne, Florida.
One of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s top City Council allies said she will “absolutely not” support her campaign for re-election and criticized the mayor for being divisive, comments that reflect broader discontent with Lightfoot’s leadership style as she prepares to seek a second term. Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza, who Lightfoot tapped to lead the City Council Workforce Development Committee ...
These Teslas join the Model 3 and Model Y in relying solely on cameras. Temporarily, Autosteer may be limited to 80 mph and adaptive cruise control may require a longer minimum following distance.
Beckinsale wore torn sweatpants over fishnet tights with an R13 leopard-printed cardigan and platform boots to visit animals.
[This story contains spoilers for the Feb. 27 episode of Paramount+’s 1883.] Is 1883 the Paramount+ drama’s title or how many tears each viewer shed during Sunday’s finale? The Yellowstone prequel delivered a rather shockingly emotional and downright bleak ending to its first season finale (well, it’s not the finale, technically, and we’ll get to […]