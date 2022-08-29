Man arrested after attacking woman in shower at Cobb gym, police say

A “peeping tom” is in police custody after they say he walked into the shower at a gym and inappropriately touched a woman.

Police say Matthew Carlisle walked into the women’s locker room at the LA Fitness on Terrill Mill Road in Marietta last Thursday.

Carlisle then walked into the shower area in an attack police are calling targeted.

According to the arrest warrant, Carlisle also peeped through windows or doors to spy on or invade the privacy of others.

Clients at LA Fitness are telling Channel 2′s Michele Newell that they’re afraid to go back on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

He is currently being held in the Cobb County Detention Center on charges of peeping tom, sexual battery and disorderly conduct.

