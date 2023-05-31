Man arrested after attacking women at park in Brevard County, deputies say

A man accused of attacking women in a Brevard County park is behind bars Wednesday morning.

Melbourne police said 38-year-old Rogelio Espinoza was not wearing pants when they arrested him.

He was arrested in Brothers Park on Friday after they say he attacked two women.

According to the police report, Espinoza is accused of threatening both women with a knife and hitting one woman in the head with a shovel.

Officers said Espinoza initially told them the victims had attacked him the week before.

He’s now facing felony battery charges.

