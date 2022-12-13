Man arrested after attempted break-in in Kalispell

Dec. 13—Police arrested a man last week who allegedly tried to break into the Kalispell home of a family he had previously threatened to kill.

Prosecutors filed felony attempted burglary and criminal mischief charges against Seth Michael Musick, 27, following his Dec. 5 arrest. His arraignment in Flathead County District Court before Judge Dan Wilson is scheduled for Jan. 5.

The attempted break-in of a Third Avenue West home occurred about 6:37 p.m., according to court documents. The family, home at the time, heard loud banging at the backdoor. The ruckus left a pane of glass broken and the suspect left soon after, but not before damaging a member of the family's vehicle with a knife, court documents said.

Armed with surveillance footage, one of the family members identified the suspect as Musick, court documents said. They said they had a history with him and accused Musick of previously threatening to kill.

The family "believed if Musick had gained entry to the home, he would have assaulted them or worse," court documents read.

As investigators documented damage to the home and vehicle, an officer caught up with Musick. At the time of his arrest, court documents said, he was described as sporting fresh blood on his clothes and suffering a cut on his hand. The injury, prosecutors noted in an affidavit, was "consistent with breaking the door window."

Musick departed the county jail on Dec. 8 after posting $30,000 bail, according to records.

Attempted burglary carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in state prison and a $50,000 fine. Criminal mischief is punishable by 10 years behind bars and a $50,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.