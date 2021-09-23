Man arrested for attempted bulldozer battery theft

Sep. 22—TUPELO — An Itawamba County man is in the Lee County Jail after allegedly trying to steal batteries for construction equipment.

Lee County deputy sheriffs responded to a suspicious person call in Mooreville near the intersection of county roads 1310 and 1557. Citizens reported that the male suspect appeared to be tampering with a bulldozer belonging to Lee County.

The first deputies on the scene spotted two large batteries sitting on the ground. Further investigation revealed that the wires had been cut to remove the batteries from the bulldozer.

While the deputies were still interviewing witnesses, someone walked up and said the suspect was at a nearby store. Deputies found Jose Ramirez, 23, of Mantachie and detained him.

The ensuing investigation ended with Ramirez charged with felony malicious mischief. During his initial appearance in Lee County Justice Court, his bond was set at $100,000.

