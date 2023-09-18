Man arrested for attempted carjacking in Sacramento. He jumped off freeway to evade police

A man is in custody after an alleged attempted carjacking Sunday in midtown Sacramento, police said.

Officers responded to the area of 29th and P streets about 7 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department said. When officers arrived, they learned the man suspected of the attempted carjacking had walked onto the Capital City Freeway.

The California Highway Patrol assisted Sacramento officers by stopping traffic on a section of the freeway. As an officer approached the suspect, he jumped off the freeway overpass to the surface street below.

A spokesperson for the department said he was then arrested and transported to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.