Man arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft

Nov. 23—The Marysville Police Department arrested an Olivehurst man on Monday for an attempted catalytic converter theft and other charges.

Phouvong Vong Borihanh, 51, was booked into Yuba County Jail for evading, vandalism, tampering with a vehicle, resting arrest, possession of burglary tools, attempted grand theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also arrested on a warrant for vehicle theft, according to a MPD press release.

At around 7 a.m., officers patrolling the 1700 block of C Street saw Borihanh underneath a vehicle. When officers stopped to investigate, Borihanh ran to another car and allegedly fled. MPD pursued the vehicle to East 11th Street and Sampson Street where Borihanh stopped and fled on foot. He allegedly jumped a fence into a resident's backyard. Officers apprehended Borihanh as he attempted to escape. A search of Borihanh located drug paraphernalia. His vehicle contained battery-operated cutting devices, burglary tools, and gas siphoning materials. Further investigation determined that Borihanh was cutting the catalytic converter from the vehicle he was underneath, according to the release.

As of late Monday, Borihanh remained in Yuba County Jail on $125,000 bail.