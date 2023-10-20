Man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Kyle
Kyle police say the man tried to get the girl into his vehicle, then followed her as she ran into a nearby home.
Kyle police say the man tried to get the girl into his vehicle, then followed her as she ran into a nearby home.
Highly recommend flipping through this while sipping your morning cup of coffee in an IV. (Which is an actual recipe in the book!)
Swift always said her 2014 hit was influenced by her own experiences.
The Giants RB has missed three of six games this season with an ankle sprain.
Arizona got back in the NLCS with some ninth-inning heroics Thursday, and the Rangers and Astros wasted no time scoring runs.
Nutritionists dish on how to make better smoothies, plus sneaky ways to add more good-for-you ingredients.
Ford has issued recalls for the Explorer for a faulty axle mounting bolt, and for the Mach-E for an overheating battery contactor.
President Biden is trying a bunch of different ways to get more oil onto the market and lower prices for consumers.
Cooper Kupp is worth paying up for again in DFS this week. Who else does Dalton Del Don suggest you get in your lineup?
Honda says the Civic Hybrid will be a 2025 model year vehicle.
The North Carolina congressman is seen as a more palatable option for moderate Republicans.
A Shiba Inu called Peanut Butter will be the first dog to take part in a Games Done Quick speedrunning marathon. The pooch will play through the NES game Gyromite.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 7.63% from 7.57% the previous week, Freddie Mac reported.
Packing a lighter frame, super-bright displays, innovative multitasking and a price of just $1,500 (after OnePlus' trade-in offer), the Open is a very intriguing and more affordable take on a big, fancy foldable phone.
Sales of previously owned homes dropped 2% from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.96 million.
The star said it kept her 'toasty warm' on set. Don't brave winter without it!
Homesickness seemed to be the motivation behind a "Survivor" exit, the second in just four episodes this season.
After his rocky outing in Game 3 gave the Astros their first lead of the series and the Rangers their first loss of the playoffs, Scherzer is more question than answer.
The Astros put an end to the Rangers' perfect postseason with an 8-5 victory in Game 3 of the ALCS.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk issued a warning Wednesday about the soon-to-be delivered Cybertruck that might sound familiar to those who closely followed the company's Model 3 "production hell" era. Scaling production of a vehicle like the Cybertruck is hard and it's going to take awhile before it's profitable. Musk estimated that it will take about 18 months until the Cybertruck is cash flow positive.
This might be the highlight of the postseason.