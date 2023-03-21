Planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

An Arizona man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to kidnap a woman in a parking lot at Sky Harbor International Airport, police said.

The woman was walking to her car in the Economy Lot B parking area on March 17 just after 12 p.m. when she began loading her luggage into the car. The man, later identified as 61-year-old Michael Colville, then pushed her from behind, police said.

The woman struggled against Colville and kicked him in the groin, prompting him to eventually give up the attempt and walk away. Shortly after, the woman left the parking area and called the police, according to police reports.

"We are very concerned about this incident and the welfare of the customer who had this terrible experience," said Heather Shelbrack, a spokesperson for the airport. "Safety and security are our top priorities at Sky Harbor."

Authorities used video footage from the PHX Sky Train and the Valley Metro Rail along with other investigative methods to identify Colville, who appeared to have followed the woman through the parking garage, according to court documents.

Colville, who was on probation for sexual assault, was arrested at his home the following day and booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of kidnapping and one count of probation violation, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested after attempted kidnapping at Sky Harbor Airport