Man arrested in attempted knifepoint robbery at Xenia UDF

May 28—A man was taken into custody following an attempted robbery at knifepoint at a Xenia United Dairy Farmers Friday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m. police responded to the United Dairy Farmers at 340 W. Second St. on a reported of a robbery.

The suspect approached the counter with a large hunting-style knife and demanded money from a worker, according to police. Before he could receive any money, he left on foot.

No injuries were reported.

While police searched the area with the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a witness told officers to check the area behind a business in the 500 block of West Second Street, according to police

Officers found Michael Lawrence, 48, and took him into custody on aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence. Once he is booked, he will be held in the Greene County Jail.

Lawrence had changed some of his clothes before he was arrested. Police found the knife and clothing when he was taken into custody.

Once he is booked, he will be held in the Greene County Jail.

Anyone with additional details regarding the attempted robbery should call Xenia police's Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7203 or the Xenia police tip line at 937-347-1623. Information can also be sent to Detective Atkins at batkins@ci.xenia.oh.us.

We will update this story as more information is available.