Man arrested for attempted murder

Mar. 20—The Yuba County Sheriff's Department announced recently that a 39-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder in an alleged shooting incident that took place in late February.

According to Katy Goodson, public information officer for the department, Sergio Calzada was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot at two juveniles and an 18-year-old male that were traveling in a vehicle on Feather River Boulevard near Plumas Links Street just after midnight on Feb. 26.

A female passenger in that vehicle was allegedly struck as a result of the shooting and suffered minor injuries, Goodson said. She was later released from the hospital.

After a warrant was issued for Calzada, an arrest was made during a traffic stop with help from the Marysville Police Department. A "firearm" was allegedly found inside the vehicle driven by Calzada, Goodson said.

Calzada was booked into Yuba County Jail on Friday with bail set at $1,050,000. As of press time Monday, he was listed as still being at the jail and no court date had been set.