Man arrested for attempted murder, assault

Jul. 8—A Coos Bay man is facing charges of attempted murder and assault after starting a vehicle on fire that badly burned a woman inside.

The Coos County Sheriff's Office arrested 21-year-old Jesse L. Waggoner after he started a second fire, this one inside a fifth wheel trailer he was hiding in.

Capt. Gabriel Fabrizio said the sheriff's office went to a property in the 93500 block of Timber Lane, just outside of Coos Bay, on July 1 after a caller reported an assault that occurred the night before.

When deputies arrived, they found signs of the assault on the property and learned Waggoner was hiding in a fifth-wheel trailer.

Deputies also found a woman with severe burns, which allegedly occurred when Waggoner started a vehicle on fire when the woman was inside had been flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Portland.

Fabrizio said because of the serious nature of the incident, the Coos County Major Crimes Team was called in to assist. Deputies also applied for a search warrant while waiting for additional officers to arrive.

As more officers arrived on the property, Waggoner started the fifth wheel on fire while he was inside. Officers on scene went into the trailer and removed Waggoner before he was harmed and extinguished the blaze.

Waggoner was taken to Bay Area Hospital for evaluation and later transported to the Coos County Jail, where he was booked on charges of attempted murder and assault 1.

Fabrizio said the sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the incidents.