One man was arrested in Delhi Sunday afternoon for attempted murder of his brother, according to the Delhi Township Police Department.

At approximately 3:40 p.m., Delhi Police Officers were dispatched to Ivyhill Drive to find a man, 26, who had been shot twice by his brother.

According to a press release from Delhi Police, the victim was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is currently in surgery.

Wayne "Wes" Ross III, 23, was arrested as the suspect in the shooting. Ross is currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center and charged with attempted murder, read the release.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man arrested for attempted murder of brother in Delhi Sunday