Man arrested on attempted murder charges in Galesburg

The man wanted in connection to a stabbing over the weekend in Galesburg has been arrested.

Galesburg police said Jeremiah Bradfield, 37, was arrested Monday morning.

Bradfield was the main suspect in a stabbing Saturday night at JB Hawks/Lucky's Landing, 1042 N. Henderson St.

The victim was taken to the hospital and are stable, according to the police department. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Bradfield has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and is currently being held in the Knox County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Galesburg police arrested Jeremiah Bradfield for attempted murder