Man arrested on attempted murder, child abuse charges in Miramar domestic dispute

A man is facing 13 charges after a domestic dispute where an 18-year-old was shot and a toddler was taken to the hospital Thursday in Miramar.

Corey Eford, 44, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated battery causing bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling, written threats to kill, simple assault and four counts of child abuse, according to Miramar Police.

Officers went to the 9800 block of Heather Lane shortly before 6 p.m. for a shooting that stemmed from an argument, police said.

The 18-year-old man who was shot was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover, Tania Rues, a spokesperson for Miramar Police, said in an email.

Officers also found a toddler who had cuts to the head from an apparent fall, Rues said. The child was also taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Eford fled the scene after the dispute. Miramar officers arrested him in Miami later Thursday evening, Tiffany Roy, a spokesperson for the police department, said in an email Friday afternoon.

Attorney information was not available Friday afternoon.