Man arrested for attempted murder in Gaston County, police say

A man was arrested for attempted murder last week, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. on October 14.

Police said they responded to a home on Howard Fraley Lane in Dallas after receiving reports about a shooting.

At the home, police found several people who had been inside during the shooting. However, no one was hurt.

On Oct. 27, police announced that 27-year-old George Aviles had been arrested in connection with this case.

Aviles has been charged with 1st-degree attempted murder, three counts of felony discharging a weapon into occupied property, four counts of injury to personal property, felony probation violation, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

He is being held at the Gaston County jail without bond.

