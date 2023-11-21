Man arrested for attempted murder in Lexington County

A Gaston man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting at a man during an argument with a former girlfriend, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Stefan Charles Golson, 31, went to the house of a former girlfriend Nov. 16 to try to get the woman to leave with him. A man at the house tried to make Golson leave and then Golson threatened the man and later fired multiple shots at him, Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement.

He left and went to another house on Fallaw Road in Gaston, where deputies attempted to get Golson to surrender. Golson eventually surrendered peacefully at the second location.

The statement did not say if any injuries resulted from the incident.

Golson has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and two counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk.

“Because he refused to obey deputies’ commands and come out, his choices put a child’s life, and physical and mental health at risk,” Koon said in the statement.

The child was also present at the first house, the statement adds.

Golson was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.