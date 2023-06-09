Man arrested for attempted murder for shooting at 'pop-up' party, Union Co. sheriff says

Law enforcement arrested a man Thursday on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon which resulted in serious bodily injuries after shooting someone at a “pop-up party” in Lake Butler on June 3.

Troy Carter Goodman II, an 18-year-old from Chiefland, was arrested by Madison County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Union County Sheriff’s Office investigators and deputies, according to a Facebook post by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Goodman fired multiple rounds toward a victim, striking them and causing great bodily harm, the post said. The agency found that Goodman had previously targeted the same victim in another county.

He was booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and will be transported to the Union County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

Aerial footage of what officials from the Union County Sheriff's Office described as a "pop-up party" featuring "hundreds of vehicles from the Alachua County area," a majority of which officials claim were drinking and using drugs.

More: Hundreds flock from Alachua County for Lake Butler 'pop-up' party, Union officials say

More: Union County Sheriff's Office: Lake Butler 'pop-up' party where one shot started in Waldo

Pop-up party

Law enforcement claims hundreds of Alachua County area residents gathered to do drugs and drink alcohol at the “pop-up party” that was broken up June 3 shortly before Goodman fired shots into the crowd, according to another social media post by the Union County Sheriff's Office.

The party featured "hundreds of vehicles from the Alachua County area" where a majority participated in drug use and drinking, the sheriff's office claimed.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office shared on Wednesday they had since made seven arrests on the day of the party.

“These, along with many others, actively resisted law enforcement, refused to leave the area and as a result of their actions were arrested and booked into the Union County Jail,” the statement said. “We are currently working on this active investigation, receiving video from people and businesses throughout the community and will be filing further charges with more arrests to come.”

The Lake Butler City Commission authorized the sheriff's office to close the park immediately "due to the large unruly crowds, traffic control issues and violation of numerous laws.”

The people at the park then relocated to various business parking lots and other locations around the city. The sheriff's office post says "Crowds grew to over 1,000 out of county individuals causing disturbances and blocking roads, resisting law enforcement and refusing lawful orders."

The sheriff's office used "chemical agents," or tear gas, to dispel the crowds and a "number of individuals were arrested." They were assisted by the Bradford County Sheriff's Office and a multi-agency SWAT team.

No assistance was requested from the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Chiefland man arrested on attempted murder charges from pop-up party