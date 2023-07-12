Man arrested in attempted robbery in April that left a man dead in Phoenix

Phoenix police car

A man was arrested on July 3, in connection with an April fatal shooting that occurred after a robbery attempt near a Phoenix middle school.

The shooting left one man dead in the streets, and three months later 38-year-old Duran Naipo was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery with a deadly weapon. Police are still searching for two other potential suspects.

Just before 5 a.m. on the morning of April 14, Phoenix police officers responded to a shooting call near 63rd and Minnezona avenues, just east of Desert Sands Middle School. When they arrived, they discovered Reynaldo Medrano, Jr., 36, lying in the roadway dead with a single gunshot wound in his back.

Two shell casings from a 9mm and a .380 caliber were found at the scene near Medrano's body.

In order to secure the scene, they called out the occupants of the nearest home. At least 14 people exited the residence and officers learned the home was being used as a shelter for an unknown number of unhoused people, according to police records obtained by The Arizona Republic.

Police interviewed the residents of the house, and all witnesses reported hearing no gunshots or a single gunshot before the body was found. Police believe an unknown number of occupants fled the area before police arrived or before police could interview them.

An occupant of the home told police that before he heard a gunshot he saw three people running into the backyard of the home and out the back gate leading to the alley. He recognized two of those people as "Solo" and "Hawaii," according to police reports.

The witness said another occupant of the home who saw the incident told him that the man with the long hair shot Medrano. Based on this description, the witness believed this was Naipo, said police documents.

A third witness told investigators he saw three men, one he identified as "Hawaii," pull up to the house in a Buick. They parked on the street and began to ask where Medrano was before the three men rushed the property into the backyard through the back gate and into the alley.

The witness followed and saw "Hawaii" raise his arm like he was drawing and pointing a gun, but the witness could not see the weapon. The witness said he heard "Hawaii" say "run your pockets," which he understood as a robbery demand. He then heard the sound of someone running away followed by a gunshot, according to police reports.

Sometime after the shooting, the third witness saw "Hawaii" at a different location and overheard him talking about how he tried to rob Medrano because he heard he carried a lot of money. He then said that Medrano did not cooperate, so he had to "lay him down," according to court documents.

Record checks based on physical description and the nickname "Hawaii," revealed Naipo as the person they knew as "Hawaii" and who they believed shot Medrano, according to police records.

Further record checks by police showed Naipo had an active arrest warrant for a parole violation.

A few days before the homicide occurred, police received a call from someone reporting their white Buick Verano stolen. They said they lent their vehicle to a friend they knew by the nickname "Hawaii." He did not return the vehicle nor return any message they sent to his phone number, according to police reports.

The vehicle was recovered on April 30 unoccupied, but the appearance was consistent with video footage police watched from the night of the homicide and witness descriptions.

Cellular data obtained by police showed that Naipo's phone was used within the location of the homicide early in the morning on April 14. Naipo was arrested by police on June 29, according to reports.

Naipo said he had been a passenger of the Buick, but never drove it. He denied knowing Medrano and denied ever visiting the location of the shooting. He then refused to answer any other questions and asked for an attorney, according to police.

