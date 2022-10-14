Man arrested for attempted robbery in Rainbow City that locked down schools

Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
·1 min read

Rainbow City Police Chief Camp Yancey credits the cooperation of multiple law enforcement officers in the quick arrest of a suspect in the attempted robbery of a convenience store on Alabama Highway 77 Thursday.

The attempted robbery — involving a man armed with a knife — led to a brief soft lockdown at area schools, the chief said.

Tarrance Storey, 39, is charged with first-degree robbery and is being held on $50,000 bond.

Yancey said investigators developed a suspect quickly after the attempted robbery occurred. A warrant was obtained and Storey was arrested in Anniston. He was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center at about 6:30 p.m. — within eight hours of the reported offense, Yancey said.

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office, Southside, Weaver, and Anniston police departments assisted in the investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Arrest after robbery attempt that put Rainbow City schools on lockdown

