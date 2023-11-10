Man arrested after attempted robbery, shooting reported in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man accused of luring a pizza delivery driver to a vacant Murfreesboro apartment Thursday is currently behind bars, facing attempted robbery and evidence tampering charges.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the Murfreesboro Police Department said 23-year-old Noah Dixon ordered a pizza from Papa John’s, claiming to be in an apartment at the Crossing at Hazelwood Apartment Homes, which is a vacant apartment building on Hazelwood Drive.

When the female pizza delivery driver arrived with the order shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, authorities said Dixon approached her, pointed a gun, and demanded money, but the driver told him she didn’t have any money.

According to officials, Dixon left and went to the College Pointe Apartments on Brown Street. When he heard law enforcement responding to the attempted robbery, he reportedly gave the gun to his 21-year-old friend, but the gun accidentally discharged in the 21-year-old’s pocket, hitting him in the stomach.

A LifeFlight helicopter transported the man to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries. He is currently in stable condition, police announced Friday, Nov. 10.

Meanwhile, authorities said Dixon has been arrested and charged with aggravated attempted robbery. He is also facing charges for tampering with evidence.

Dixon is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, officials said.

No additional details have been released about this active investigation.

