Man arrested in attempted sex-assault case. He twice entered Cambria home, sheriff says

A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a Cambria resident during a residential burglary, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office reported.

John Michael Ludwick entered a house on the 2400 block of Wilcombe Road in Cambria, a news release from the SLO County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Ludwick, 29, stole her vehicle and credit card, according to the release.

Later that day, he returned the card and the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said. The woman found Ludwick in her living room at that point and he “approached the victim, grabbed her, and made a sexually explicit statement,” the news release said.

The woman escaped and ran to a neighbor’s house. Ludwick seemed to follow her, but then walked away instead, the news release said.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Ludwick and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a felony charge of assault with the intention of committing a sex crime, two counts of burglary, driving a car without consent, receiving stolen property and use of an access card unlawfully obtained.

Deputies later discovered that Ludwick broke into a home on Saturday in the 2400 Block of Banbury Road in Cambria. The residents returned home, “did not believe Ludwick was a threat,” and asked him to leave without contacting law enforcement, the news release said.

He returned to their home about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, when they again asked him to leave.

Anyone with information about Ludwick can call the Sheriff’s Detective Division at 805-781-4500. They can report anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 805-549-STOP (7867) or on their website slotips.org.