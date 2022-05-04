Man arrested after attempting to carjack SUV with 2 children inside in Moses Lake

A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he attempted to carjack an SUV with two kids inside, according to the Moses Lake Police Department.

Police say they attempted to arrest the suspect, identified as Salvador Harguideguy, for four outstanding felony warrants after he was spotted near Ivy Street around 12 p.m.

He ran off, fleeing southbound to Western Avenue, before confronting a woman who had just put her two kids in her car and was preparing to drive away.

Harguideguy forced his way into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive away before officers arrived a few seconds later.

As officers rushed in and fought to pull the man out of the car, the woman was able to break free and pulled her children out of the car.

Harguideguy continued to fight with officers, attempting to drive away, before police removed him from the vehicle and placed him into custody.

He has been booked into jail on his existing warrants for assault in the second degree, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and burglary in the second degree/theft of a firearm.

He was also booked on new charges of robbery in the first degree, attempted motor vehicle theft and resisting arrest.