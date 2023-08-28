Man arrested after attempting Charger ‘takeover’ on Davidson County interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 29-year-old man is behind bars after police said he and 20 other drivers attempted a “takeover” on Interstate 24 in Davidson County.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-24 near the Bell Road exit.

1 critically injured in shooting off I-65 in North Nashville

According to investigators, Carl Jackson was driving on I-24 in a Dodge Charger when he and about 20 other Dodge Chargers were seen lining up on the shoulder.

Carl Jackson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Witnesses said the Chargers pulled into the lanes, weaved in and out of traffic, and nearly caused multiple collisions.

Upon arrival, officers activated their emergency lights and attempted to disperse the Chargers. Officials said Jackson was seen among the group driving a gray Charger.

Jackson finally stopped for officers after he reportedly drove three miles on I-24, police said.

According to authorities, multiple vehicles involved had red stickers on them that spelled out “NGE.” Jackson allegedly told officers that the letters stood for “Nash Gang Elites.”

During a search of his Charger, officers reportedly found a ledger that contained multiple documents related to NGE, which included monthly dues and membership records.

Jackson was taken into custody and charged with aggravated reckless driving, refusing to disperse, and drag racing. Records show Jackson was released from Metro Jail just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.