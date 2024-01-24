Man arrested for attempting to rob Augusta bank

A man was recently arrested after allegedly trying to rob the Bank of America on Peach Orchard Road on Tuesday.

Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the bank, located on the 2800 block of Peach Orchard Road, for an attempted bank robbery, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived, they were told no one was hurt and the man fled the scene in a gray 2017 Honda HR-V, according to the release.

The sheriff's office announced Wednesday morning the man was found and arrested. The agency did not immediately release on Wednesday the man's name, age or city of residence.

