Man arrested after attempting to shoplift 11 cases of beer from Seattle Safeway

A man was arrested Monday after attempting to shoplift 11 cases of beer from Safeway, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 9:38 a.m. on June 27, officers responded to a report of a man walking into a Safeway with his own cart.

The incident report did not specify which Safeway.

According to the report, the man loaded 11 cases of beer onto his cart and attempted to leave the store.

A security guard confronted the man, but the man told the guard if he didn’t get by, the guard would be pepper-sprayed.

The security guard backed off and the men left the store without paying for the beer.

When officers arrived, they found the man across the street attempting to get on a Metro bus.

The man was arrested and booked into King County Jail for robbery.