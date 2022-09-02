Man arrested after attempting to smuggle contraband inside DeKalb County jail, deputies say

DeKalb County deputies arrested a man outside of the jail who attempted to provide contraband to inmates, officials say.

Before his arrest, Sadarian Deangelo Moore, 37, of Decatur was wanted by DeKalb County officials for probation violations for terroristic threats and acts, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated stalking, sexual battery, and aggravated assault with weapon.

Officials say Moore was arrested outside the jail when he crossed guard lines in an attempt to deliver a controlled substance to inmates by way of the now infamous “contraband drop.”

The drop process involves inmates lowering a bag on a rope from cell windows to someone waiting on the ground to fill the bag with contraband.

Moore was charged with “unlawful to come inside guard lines to deliver to Inmate a controlled substance, Contraband, etc.”

He is being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

