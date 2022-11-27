Man arrested by Augusta police after allegedly stealing police car, harassing a family at Shaw's

Nov. 27—A couple from Farmington was harassed and frightened Saturday after a man followed them into the Augusta Shaw's before the man was arrested by the Augusta Police Department.

Chris and Adriana Jackson said they and their two children were harassed and followed by a man through Shaw's on Western Avenue and it's parking lot, according to a report from WGME.

Adriana Jackson of Farmington said she, her husband, Chris Jackson, and their two daughters — one 4 years old, the other 18 months — came to Augusta for some Christmas activities and stopped at Shaw's. They noticed a man seemed to be following them.

When the Jacksons left the store, King reportedly followed. They allegedly saw King get into a police cruiser in the parking lot, according to reporting from the Kennebec Journal.

Augusta police said an Augusta officer was at the police station at 33 Union St. at about 1:30 p.m., taking a report in the lobby. When the officer went outside to return to the marked police cruiser, it was gone according to the report from the Kennebec Journal.

Deputy Chief Kevin Lully said the cruiser's GPS tracker allowed dispatchers to trace the stolen vehicle to the Shaw's Plaza at 150 Western Ave.

Officers responded to the plaza parking lot, Lully said, located the cruiser and identified Kyle King, 27, as the person operating the cruiser. Lully described King as transient from the Augusta area. Police also told Adriana Jackson that King had a knife.

King was arrested at the scene and taken to Kennebec County Correctional Facility in Augusta, with bail set at $300. Police records indicate King was charged with theft by unauthorized use of property according to reporting from the Kennebec Journal.

Kennebec Journal reporter Keith Edwards contributed to this report.