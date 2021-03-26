Man arrested for auto theft, drug charges

Mar. 26—An Olivehurst man was arrested Wednesday after the Yuba County Sheriff's Office served a warrant at his residence where an illegal marijuana grow was located, along with stolen vehicles and property.

The sheriff's office learned about the residence after a pursuit of a stolen truck on March 10 led deputies to the 3000 block of Feather River Boulevard. Ronald Webb, 30, lives on the property and was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of auto theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal cultivation, and maintaining a drug house, according to Yuba County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Leslie Williams.

A search warrant was served at around 3:30 p.m. The illegal grow was located and eradicated. A vehicle was found in the home's garage that was reported stolen out of Yuba City to the California Highway Patrol.

"There were torn up electronics and car parts in and around the house, where it appears vehicles have been dismantled," Williams said in an email.

Wednesday's effort was led by the sheriff's office's new code enforcement Deputy Jacob Ballantine, according to Williams.