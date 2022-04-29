Man arrested in ax attack in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood

Police arrested a man in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood, who officers say attacked a man in an encampment with an ax, a board and a pole.

At around 3:30 a.m. Friday, officers were called to a report of an attack at an encampment in the 1900 block of Fourth Avenue South.

Police arrived to find a man bleeding from his face and head.

Officers spoke with the victim and witnesses, who said the man had barged into the victim’s tent. Shortly after, the man attacked the victim, according to a Seattle Police Department blotter post.

The injured man ran to a nearby gas station, where a bystander called 911.

Officers found the suspect nearby. He was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of assault.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP