Man arrested after baby's death involving drugs, PD says

Bladder health isn't the sexiest subject in the world so it probably won't surprise you there are so few startups focused on the area. Only one actually, according to Jude founder Peony Li -- who's just closed a $4.24 million seed round for her London-based bladder health startup to expand into the US. The startup says there are 2.3 billion people experiencing some form of bladder problem, whether it's an overactive bladder, leaking or incontinence, or recurring urinary infections.