Man arrested with bag of meth after he kicked in neighbor’s door to rob her, deputies say

Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man early Thursday at his home, which is located just across the street from a woman they say he tried to rob.

According to the investigation, James Barney Sheffield, 51, of Clermont, kicked in the door of the victim’s home, but he ran away when she said she had a gun.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video and verified the victim’s claims.

The woman was not injured during the home invasion.

Deputies determined that Sheffield had been watching the woman’s home for several days before the break-in.

During his arrest, deputies say Sheffield discarded a baggie of a substance that appeared to be crystal methamphetamine.

The deputy collected the baggie for evidence and the material within was tested in a laboratory.

Sheffield faces charges of felony burglary, possession of methamphetamine, abandonment of dangerous drugs, and loitering or prowling.

He is being held at the Hall County Jail.

