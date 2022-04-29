Man arrested in Ballard shelter shooting charged

King County prosecutors have charged a 35-year-old man with assault in connection with a shooting inside a Ballard homeless shelter on Wednesday.

George Valentino Sloan is being charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Seattle police were called shortly after 11 p.m. to Saint Paul’s United Church, located at 612 12th Avenue NW, for a report that a person had been shot.

Police said a fight at the church, which was being used as a shelter, had escalated into shots being fired.

When police arrived, they found a man, identified as 60-year-old Raul Salazar, who had suffered a gunshot wound to his upper left arm and bruising to his chest after he was beaten with a metal object described as a long crowbar, court documents state.

According to court records, Salazar said he was staying at the shelter when Sloan “had become enraged and started beating him, and others, with the prybar prior to taking out a gun and shooting him.”

Salazar was taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Officers searched for Sloan and found him hiding in a grassy area north of Northwest 65th Street at 14th Avenue Northwest and arrested him, police said. A handgun was also found in some nearby bushes.

Just before Sloan was taken into custody, police said another shooting victim was found at a house in the 6500 block of 12th Avenue Northwest.

Police said the victim, identified as 49-year-old Maximino Sanchez and also staying at the shelter, was grazed by a bullet in his left arm.

Sanchez told police that the incident happened during quiet hours, and Sloan was making a lot of noise with his phone and was told to be quiet.

According to court documents, the suspect became “enraged” and then took a crowbar and began beating Sanchez with it.

When Sanchez took out his cellphone to call 911, Sloan reportedly knocked it to the ground and stomped on it, and then yelled “I’m going to kill all of you” before pulling out a gun to shoot people, records state.

Sanchez was also taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

People said they found multiple shell casings as well as multiple unspent rounds outside the church on the sidewalk.

Bullet holes were also found on a church sign, a door and a wall.