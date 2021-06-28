Man arrested in Bangor after high-speed chase through 2 counties

Jun. 28—Maine State Police took a man into custody shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at the Irving Station on Broadway following a high-speed chase that spanned two counties.

Chad Delano, 31, of Florida and Maine was taken to the Penobscot County Jail after being evaluated and released from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Delano is charged with eluding an officer, passing a roadblock, driving to endanger, burglary and theft. He also was arrested on two outstanding warrants, but information about those charges was not available Sunday evening.

Speeds during the chase exceeded 100 mph.

State troopers joined the high-speed chase about 3:39 p.m. on Route 2 in Etna after Piscataquis County Sheriff's deputies and Dexter and Newport police had tried to stop him, Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine State Police, said.

Delano allegedly failed to stop his 2008 GMC Yukon for a trooper in Stetson. The trooper attempted but failed to maneuver in front of Delano's car and the trooper's cruiser became disabled. Delano stopped at a residence on Lapointe Road in Stetson, where he entered a residence, came out of the home and stole a vehicle, Moss said.

MSP requested a helicopter from the Maine Forest Service join the pursuit from the air. The pilot was able to follow Delano in the stolen vehicle onto Route 222, also called Union Street, from Levant in Bangor, Moss said. Penobscot County Sheriff's deputies were able to lay spikes, and after continuing through the city of Bangor, Delano pulled into the Circle K at Broadway near Interstate 95, where he allegedly attempted to steal another vehicle just before troopers took him into custody.

More than half a dozen cruisers converged on the gas station and convenience store. Many who live nearby posted photos on social media.

Delano is expected to make his first appearance before a judge remotely from jail at 1 p.m. Monday.