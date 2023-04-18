Man arrested after baptizing himself naked at Mesa church, court documents say

Mesa Police Department.

A man was arrested Sunday after he was found naked in a baptism fountain at the One Life Church in Mesa.

According to court documents, officers responded to the church at about 2:42 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call stating that a man, later identified as 20-year-old Jeremiah Sykes, was naked in the site's baptism fountain.

Court documents say someone told Sykes to leave multiple times but they were ignored. Sykes then grabbed a blanket and continued wandering throughout the property, court documents say.

When officers arrived, they confronted Sykes, who also had a confirmed warrant, and took him into custody. When questioned by police, Sykes told officers he was baptizing himself and left when initially asked, court documents say.

As Sykes arrived for booking at the Mesa Holding Facility, he was asked to remove his socks as part of the booking procedure, court documents say. Sykes then threw his right sock at one of the officers. The officer began to approach Sykes to take him into custody and Sykes responded by punching the officer in the head, court documents say.

When the initial arresting officer attempted to intervene, Sykes greeted them with a punch to the face as well, court documents say.

Sykes was ultimately subdued by additional detention officers, according to court documents, and one of the officers was later hospitalized after receiving a cut from a punch.

Court documents say Sykes has a history of "assaultive behavior to domestic partners and law enforcement" as well as prior charges of criminal trespassing and criminal damage.

Sykes was booked into jail and faces multiple charges, including one count of indecent exposure, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and two counts of aggravated assault.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Records: Man arrested after baptizing himself naked at Mesa church