Man arrested after barricading himself in home in Watertown

A man was arrested after barricading himself in a home in Watertown following a reported domestic incident on Thursday, according to police.

The Watertown Police Department responded to a home on McFingal Road for a report of a possible domestic violence incident and a possible suicidal person around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police made contact with a man who refused to leave the home. Officers said firearms where known to be in the home.

Officers surrounded the home and spoke with the man, who refused to leave. The Waterbury Regional Emergency Response and Negotiation teams responded to the area to offer assistance. After hours of communications, the man came out of the home willingly and was taken into police custody early Friday morning.

Police said the area is safe and secure.