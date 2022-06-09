Body found in Kitsap County home, man arrested after standoff with a rifle

A man armed with a rifle was arrested after a standoff with Kitsap County deputies on Wednesday morning.

At around 7:25 a.m., the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man barricaded with a rifle in the 6900 block of Old Military Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the body of a person in the home.

A second person was also found in the home, with a rifle.

KCSO Deputies are on scene of a barricaded subject armed with a rifle in the 6900 block of Old Military Rd. The road is closed between McWilliams and Fairgrounds. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ZNZiqnfhEz — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) June 8, 2022

Deputies were able to contain the suspect in the residence with support from the Bremerton Police, Washington State Patrol and Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue.

The Kitsap County SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team also responded.

Deputies closed the road between McWilliams and Fairgrounds and warned people to avoid the area.

About an hour later, the man was taken into custody.

The suspect, a 27-year-old Central Kitsap man, was booked into Kitsap County Jail for murder second degree.

The suspect will not be identified until he is arraigned in court.

The victim died of “homicidal violence” and the cause and manner of death will be determined by the coroner’s office in the coming days.