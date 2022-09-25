Man arrested for bashing teen’s face with brick in Chelsea: ‘This could have been so much worse,’ mom says

A man has been arrested for bashing a teenager in the head with a brick in an unprovoked Chelsea attack, police said Sunday.

Rayquawn Tillman, 25, was accused of attacking Ethan Maddi, 18, on Sept. 12, cops said.

Maddi was walking down W. 20th St. when Tillman picked up a brick from a sidewalk tree bed and struck him near Tenth Ave., video released by police shows.

The NYC Museum School student was taken to Lenox Health Greenwich Village, where he was treated for a broken orbital bone under one eye.

After Tillman went missing earlier this month, his mother looked him up online and spotted his picture in news stories, police told Maddi’s mother. Tillman’s mom reported to police that her son was the man photographed in surveillance footage.

“He wasn’t taking his medication and was living on the street for two weeks,” said the victim’s mother, Indy Maddi. “They did facial recognition and were able to identify him.”

“I can only imagine what she’s feeling right now,” Maddi, 49, said of Tillman’s mother.

The woman is relieved the man is off the streets, but hopes he receives the mental health care he needs.

“Our concern is that a lot of these people get arrested and go back on the streets without getting help and the problem continues,” Indy Maddi said. “We are just waiting to find out what [is] the next step, make sure he gets treatment.”

As for her son, his eye is healing.

“He’s doing pretty well,” Maddi said. “This could have been so much worse.”

Tillman was charged with felonious assault, cops said. His arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Sunday.