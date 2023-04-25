Man arrested for battery on officer at AMC Regency 24, bloody knife seized, Jacksonville police say

A man is facing a charge of aggravated battery on an officer after a stabbing that took place Friday night at the AMC Regency 24.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Harun Juma, 20, was still in the Duval County Jail on a $150,003 bond, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office online Inmate Information Search.

The victim, whose name was redacted from the report pursuant to Marsy’s Law, told police he was “on routine patrol conducting his rounds when he observed the suspect loitering in the hallways.”

The victim said Juma “approached him and called him by a name he did not recognize at all.” The details of the attack, which happened near Auditorium 7, are redacted from the report.

An AMC employee told police he heard the victim yell for help, so he ran over. Another witness told police that by the time he arrived, “the victim was gaining physical control of the suspect but still needed assistance.”

The witness told police “he attempted to gain control of the suspect’s hands,” and details after that are redacted from the report.

When police arrived around 9:40 p.m., the report said they found the victim “sitting slouched against the wall of Auditorium 7 in the hallway. He had a deep laceration on his brow in between his eyes and blood trickling down his face. His left arm had several smaller lacerations and he advised he had multiple very minor lacerations on his chest and back.”

The report said Juma “was laying beside him on his stomach” with his hands in handcuffs behind his back. Juma’s “face was visibly covered in blood,” but officers did not see any wounds on him. Police seized a silver knife with blood residue on it as evidence and stated Juma is the owner of the knife.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and rendered aid to the victim and Juma.

AMC Regency general manager responded to the theater and spoke with police. The next part of the report is redacted, but it appears to be a review of surveillance footage, as it talks about “the suspect in the hallway outside of Auditorium 7 walking in and out of several theaters and loitering in the hallway. He walked up next to the victim and appeared to have had a brief conversation with him.”

Action News Jax found a Nextdoor post about the incident that said employees and police were running throughout the theater. The post said employees started running into all rooms and telling everyone to get out of the theater.

We have reached out to AMC Regency for more details about the incident, but have not yet heard back.

Juma’s next court date is set for Monday, May 15 at 9 a.m.

